Very little sleep for Orangemen and their wives who camped out to see King's Coronation procession

Having organised a huge parade in Banbridge last Thursday night to mark the coronation, Stuart Magill was part of a group of six loyal servants to King Charles III who set out the next morning to catch a glimpse of the main event on Saturday.

Stuart and fellow members of LOL 20 – David Watson and Philip Grattan – went to London with their wives – Leanne, Sara and Karen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on the trip, Stuart said: "Our day was great – we got a great spot on Whitehall right outside 10 Downing Street. We stayed out from 10pm on the Friday night and got front row seats.

Stuart Magill, Philip Grattan, Leanne Magill, Karen Grattan, Sara Watson and Adam Watson were in a prime spot to watch the King's Coronation procession.

Asked if they got any sleep, he said: “We pretty much stayed up all night, maybe the odd wee nod off for 10 minutes but we had a group of six so the crack kept us entertained.”

Meanwhile a 93-year-old woman has told the Prince of Wales how she slept on the pavement for three nights to see his grandmother’s coronation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dame Elizabeth Watts was one of thousands of guests at Buckingham Palace for a garden party today (Tuesday) where William and the Princess of Wales represented the King, alongside the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

Eight thousand people were welcomed into the grounds for the event, which celebrated the work of volunteers, military personnel and members of the public.

William and Kate were introduced to representatives from the Scouts, Maternal Mental Health Alliance and the South Wales Police, but he was soon ushered over to meet Dame Elizabeth, who has lived through the past three coronations.

Dame Elizabeth, of Solihull, told the PA news agency: “I came to Elizabeth’s coronation and slept on the pavement for three nights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had measles for George’s coronation when I was seven years old. Of course, there was no television then so I couldn’t watch it but we had an accumulator radio.”