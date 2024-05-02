Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South East Fermanagh Foundation director Kenny Donaldson said that the event for Eva Martin had been a “very special” one, and was an example of how, no matter what the government does in terms of its Troubles’ amnesty, it will do nothing to diminish people’s memories of their loved ones.

Eva had been a Greenfinch, and was murdered in an IRA attack at Co Tyrone’s Clogher Deanery (a large house dating from the 1700s which was being used by the UDR) on May 2 1974.

The 28-year-old married Protestant language teacher was remembered in a church service in Lisbellaw Presbyterian Church.

Attendees at Eva Martin's memorial service listen to the school choir in Lisbellaw Presbyterian Church at a 50th anniversary service for her death

There, members of a school choir belonging to Lisbellaw Primary School (which Eva had attended) sang in her honour, and an address was given by Reverend Rodney Beacom. Eva’s sister Linda Nelson also spoke.

There was also an act of remembrance at her graveside.

Attending were former UDR comrades (including ones who survived the attack), plus DUP leader Gavin Robinson and Deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly and others.

It came in the week that the government’s de facto amnesty for Troubles killers took effect, and Mr Donaldson said it reflected the fact that “no matter what legacy institutions are set up, it will never stop families or communities remembering”.

Undated family handout photo issued by the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) of Eva Martin, the first female member of the security forces to be killed during the Troubles

“With my address I just spoke about the human cost of the Troubles in terms of women and young girls,” said Mr Donadlson, adding that often the Troubles is viewed through a “very masculine” lens, given that men made so many of the victims.

According to the university-run CAIN project, which includes data on Troubles killings, some 322 of the overall 3,500-plus fatalities were females, with 289 being civilians, and 19 being members of the security services.