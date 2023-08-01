Victor Blease, Chief Executive NIHE, 1st July 1985 to 30th Sept 1998 (photo: July 1991)

Victor Blease – a member of a prominent Northern Irish family – died in hospital on July 27.

His father had been trade unionist and Labour Party peer Billy Blease (died 2008), a justice-of-the-peace and a co-creator of the NI Labour Party alongside SDLP founder Paddy Devlin.

Victor's nephew (died 2010) was historian Anthony Terence Quincey Stewart.

A teacher by trade, Victor had been the head of history at Friends' School in Lisburn, before going on to lecture for a year at Ulster University.

He also had an economics degree from Queen's University Belfast.

He joined the Housing Executive in 1972, and ultimately rose to become its chief executive, serving in the role from 1985 to 1998, when he retired due to a diagnosis of bowel cancer.

His daughter Charlotte Blease said: "The organization was set up to cope with the housing crisis at the height of the Troubles in NI, and the biggest forced movement of people since the Second World War.

"Hundreds of homes were destroyed, and thousands of people moved following the burning of homes and intimidation.

"At its inception, NI had the worst housing in Western Europe: 20% of homes in NI were unfit for habitation – 25% in Belfast. The NI Housing Executive was occasionally attacked by terrorist organizations.

"As director and chief executive, he oversaw massive building programmes, acknowledged as transforming the social housing landscape into one of the best in western Europe, making it a housing and planning case study for other regions…

"Uniquely in the UK, he kept NIHE building houses for years after councils in GB had stopped construction."

After his retirement, he was appointed Professor of Housing at Ulster University.

He also served as director of the NI Chest, Heart and Stroke charity from 1998 to 2001.

His hobbies were travel, walking, and learning Italian (a country he visited extensively when he retired).

He is survived by his wife Rosemary, and his four children, Stephen, Nicholas, Charlotte and Catherine, and by his siblings Maurice, Gillian, and Paul.