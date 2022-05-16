Video: Alex ‘Hurricane’ Higgins remembered 40 years on from world title victory

He clinched victory in a thrilling final by beating Ray Reardon 18–15 on May 16, 1982.

It was the second world championship victory for the Belfast man, who had won it previously in 1972 at a time when snooker had not quite captured the public imagination in the way that it would during its heyday in the 1980s.

And it was Higgins’ playing style, as well as his personality, that would help propel the game to the global phenomenon that it is today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Higgins pictured in the mid 1980s

His speed and unorthodox but skilful style around the table earned him perhaps the sport’s most enduring nickname – the Hurricane.

The often controversial world champion was also famed for his volatile personality, and was once disciplined for headbutting a tournament official.

A heavy smoker and drinker, in June 1998 he was found to have throat cancer.