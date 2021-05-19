VIDEO: Charles and Camilla enjoy wonders of historic harbour towns on last day in NI

Charles and Camilla were greeted by local schoolchildren as they arrived in Bangor on Wednesday.

They then toured the town’s market, which is in its 97th year, and met with various stall holders while inspecting the range of locally sourced produce.

Earlier in the day, Charles and Camilla met with staff at Hillsborough Castle and signed the visitors’ book.

The Prince of Wales later travelled to the harbour town of Donaghadee.

Charles viewed stones that line the harbour walls that are decorated with messages of hope.

They were left by members of the public during the Covid-19 pandemic and became a local attraction.

Charles also met with the crew of the lifeboat that is based at the picturesque Co Down harbour.

He then unveiled a plaque on the harbour front to commemorate the bicentenary of the Royal Charter of Donaghadee Harbour and the laying of the harbour’s foundation stone.

The prince then embarked on an impromptu walkabout to greet some of the hundreds of people who gathered on the seafront to welcome the heir to the throne.

He elbow-bumped several well-wishers as he stopped to speak to local people.

On his walkabout in Donaghadee, a schoolboy asked Charles how many TVs the Queen had.

“One I think,” replied the prince. “And maybe one or two elsewhere as well, you never know.”

Charles also stopped to stroke the pet dogs of one well-wisher.

Cathy McAllister, who lives on the sea front, said the visit had lifted the town’s spirits.

She said news of what had been planned as a low-key engagement had spread quickly through the town.

“It was supposed to be kept quiet but in Donaghadee things get round quite quickly,” she said.

“So it was a great turnout for him and such a lovely day – it really showcased the town at its very best.”

Last night the couple met Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Brandon Lewis and First Minister Arlene Foster in Hillsborough Castle.

