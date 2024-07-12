Video: Lisburn lodges and bands walk to nearby Derriaghy for main Twelfth parade
The Lisburn Loyal Orange Lodges left the city this morning on their way to the main Twelfth demonstration in the nearby village of Derriaghy, accompanied by supporters.
The walk out is over two miles, but plenty of families are joining the bands and Orangemen on the route.
The main parade gets underway around 11.30 – lasting around an hour – before speeches at the field.
The return parade is around 4pm.
