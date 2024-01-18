Society of Radiographers call for the pay rise necessary to ‘stop the brain drain from the profession’ and to ensure that HSC waiting lists do not continue to increase

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Radiographers in Northern Ireland are calling for the pay rise necessary to stop the brain drain from the profession – and to ensure that HSC waiting lists do not continue to increase.

Over 900 members of the Society of Radiographers across Northern Ireland took to the picket line today for 12 hours – joining thousands of other workers throughout the province in the biggest-ever strike in Northern Ireland’s recent history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Praising staff, Cora Regan, Northern Ireland national officer for the Society of Radiographers, said: "We were thrilled to see so many members braving the freezing temperatures to stand on the picket line and make the point that the government cannot keep paying radiographers out-of-date wages and just hope that things will carry on as normal.

Radiographers in Northern Ireland are calling for the pay rise necessary to stop the brain drain from the profession – and to ensure that HSC waiting lists do not continue to increase. Over 900 members of the Society of Radiographers across Northern Ireland took to the picket line today for 12 hours – joining thousands of other workers throughout the province in the biggest-ever strike in Northern Ireland’s recent history. Picture are radiographers on the picket line outside Belfast City Hospital.

"Will going on strike have an impact? Our answer is that it has to. As a country, we can't afford any other outcome. We cannot keep on going the way we are. It's not sustainable for our members, and it's not sustainable for our patients.

"Going out on strike is a difficult decision, especially during the winter months. But if we want to avoid facing a worsening crisis in HSC hospitals every winter, then we need to do something now to improve the recruitment and retention of radiographers.

“We need to offer our radiography professionals considerably better pay and conditions if we want to be able to keep them in our hospitals – and avoid patient waiting lists growing even longer than they are already.”

Radiographers in Northern Ireland are calling for the pay rise necessary to stop the brain drain from the profession – and to ensure that HSC waiting lists do not continue to increase. Over 900 members of the Society of Radiographers across Northern Ireland took to the picket line today for 12 hours – joining thousands of other workers throughout the province in the biggest-ever strike in Northern Ireland’s recent history. Picture are radiographers on the picket line outside Belfast City Hospital

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Northern Ireland secretary, Chris Heaton-Harris, has indicated that money is available to increase public-sector pay, and is using it as bait to try to entice politicians back to Stormont.

But Cora believes that any pay offer for public-service workers – including those in healthcare – must be removed from negotiations related to the return of the Northern Ireland assembly.

She continued: “The secretary of state for Northern Ireland has indicated that the public-service pay disputes should be resolved, and that there is money available. Healthcare workers should not be used as bargaining chips in a political game.”

Radiography professionals support nine out of 10 patients in Health and Social Care Northern Ireland. They work in diagnostic services, carrying out X-rays, MRI and CT scans, and in therapeutic services, planning and delivering radiotherapy to cancer patients.

Radiographers in Northern Ireland are calling for the pay rise necessary to stop the brain drain from the profession – and to ensure that HSC waiting lists do not continue to increase. Over 900 members of the Society of Radiographers across Northern Ireland took to the picket line today for 12 hours – joining thousands of other workers throughout the province in the biggest-ever strike in Northern Ireland’s recent history. Picture are radiographers on the picket line outside Belfast City Hospital

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But levels of pay that have fallen behind other parts of the UK and the Republic of Ireland mean that too few radiographers are being recruited – and many are leaving to work elsewhere. In Scotland, radiographers are now paid 12% more than in Northern Ireland.

Ms Regan explained: “Even in England, where SoR members have taken strike action to demand better pay and conditions, a radiographer’s starting salary is more than £1,300 higher than it would be in Northern Ireland.

“The pressure to increase working hours, coupled with low pay, means that many radiography professionals are leaving Northern Ireland – or the profession itself – and they are not being replaced in adequate numbers.”

As a result, 188,850 people in Northern Ireland – nearly 10% of the population – are now waiting for a diagnostic test. This wait means that treatment such as radiotherapy is delayed and cases become more complex – and, for some patients, even a two-week delay can mean the difference between life and death.

Cora Regan, Northern Ireland national officer for the Society of Radiographers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SoR members in Northern Ireland previously went on strike for 48 hours in September.

Jarlath Branagan, a CT radiographer who qualified in 2016, believes that staff shortages mean that he is no longer able to give his patients the personal attention he feels they deserve.

“My mummy always said to me: ‘Always treat everyone as if they were your nana,’” he said. “But we have only three radiographers in our hospital who are CT trained. We get 15-minute slots with patients for a full CT scan. In that time, we need to cannulate them, whether they have good veins or bad veins, get them on the table and then ask them to wait outside to make sure they don’t have an adverse reaction.

“There’s so much you need to do in that 15 minutes. You don’t have time to think. You’re not getting time to look at their previous scans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I still try to treat everyone as though they were my nana, but you’re under so much pressure to see patients when they need to be seen. Whenever you call someone from the waiting room, you can see everyone else thinking, ‘It should be me.’

“I love my job, but with staffing levels at the minute, nobody sees any light at the end of the tunnel. Hours and pressure are increasing, but there’s no more money.”

The Society of Radiographers says that the HSC could reduce waiting lists, save lives and save taxpayers’ money by offering a fair starting salary for radiography professionals, as well as a move to restore pay levels for current staff over several years, from the 2023-24 pay award onwards.

It is also calling for investment in undergraduate and postgraduate training, as well as “earn as you learn” apprenticeship schemes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad