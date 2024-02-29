Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Troubles campaign group, which seeks to lobby for and assist those wounded and bereaved by paramilitaries, said detective Thornton – who died this week – “has been involved with our southern outreach for many years”.

The father of two was decorated in 2017 by the Irish government for his role in an infamous IRA explosion, which had specifically targeted gardai, as opposed to their usual targets of RUC members.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The remains of the house in the Portarlington attack

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is thought to have been some kind of revenge for the Irish government toughening up its stance on paramilitary activity.

Detective Thornton had climbed in a back window of a two-storey farm cottage on the outskirts of Portarlington in central Ireland in the middle of the night, after a tip-off that IRA men may be preparing an attack in the area.

But inside a landmine had been rigged to explode, and when it did it obliterated a fellow officer and caused the building to collapse onto officer Thornton and the others, who somehow survived.

You can read a full account from one survivor here:

Detective Thornton was awarded the Scott Medal for Bravery, earmarked for those who undertake “an act of personal bravery, performed intelligently in the execution of duty at imminent risk to the life of the doer, and armed with full previous knowledge of the risk involved".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kenny Donaldson, SEFF's director said today: "The SEFF family are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Ben Thornton.

"Ben was a valued member of the organisation and has been involved with our southern outreach for many years.

“Ben was someone who didn’t make noise.

"He was a quiet, intelligent and immensely dignified gentleman. I enjoyed a number of very memorable conversations with him when he shared with me something of his life within and outside An Garda Siochana.

“He was someone who possessed a strong human values system and was the type of person you’d want as a police officer and in your corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As well as good own immediate family, the garda family will mourn his passing, as will the family of ex-officers and colleagues caught up in the Garryhinch explosion in which he was seriously injured and of which his colleague garda Michael Clerkin was murdered by the Provisional IRA.