Video: watch loyal order church parade in beautiful May sunshine with silver band playing 'Abide With Me'
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Loyal order church parades are taking place across Northern Ireland every weekend as the marching season gets into full swing and builds towards the Twelfth.
Enjoy this short clip of Lower Iveagh Royal Arch Purple District Chapter No 1 on parade in Dromore, Co Down, on Sunday following a church service in Banbridge Road Presbyterian Church.
Do you have any clips of loyal order parades? The News Letter would love you to share your videos with us by sending your footage and parade details via this link
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.