Villa Vie Odyssey Belfast: Final countdown for passengers, as hopes rise cruise liner to depart this evening
Owned by US company Villa Vie Residences, it is understood the liner will be the first perpetual round the world cruise, calling in 147 countries every 3.5 years.
However the launch has been delayed by four months due to unforeseen repair requirements by maritime regulators.
CEO Mike Petterson has told the News Letter this is in large part because the company is a start up and as the ship was bought from Fred Olsen shipping in March.
Subsequently, he said, regulators were particularly scrupulous in checking the ship over and required work done by the previous owners to be redone because there was no documentation to show it had been carried out.
Florida native Holly Hennessy, a wealth manager by profession, is used to living on her own boat with her Siamese cat Captain.
However she is now glad to be done with all the paperwork and maintenance and has bought her own cabin on the Villa Vie Residence.
"The shuttle buses have been booked to bring us board today at 5pm," she told the News Letter this afternoon.
Asked where the vessel is heading to first, she laughed: "Most of us don't really care!"
"But first of all we are supposed to be heading to Brest in France, then Bilbao and Vigo in Spain, Porto in Portugal then the Azores, Bermuda and then the Bahamas."
It is understood the vessel could leave Belfast for warmer shores any time up to 11pm this evening.
The cost of a perpetual world cruise starts with buying a cabin for around £75k with monthly fees of £1,870 for a single or £2,620 for a couple. This covers food, laundry and entertainment and “being ushered around the world”.
Shorter packages on board are also available.
