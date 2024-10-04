Villa Vie Odyssey well and truly gone from Irish Sea as Africa and West Indies beckon
At time of writing last night the long-stranded vessel was well on its way out of British waters en route to Brest in France, where it was scheduled to arrive at 4.30am this morning.
It had been re-fitted in Belfast early in the year, and was expected to leave in May.
But a suite of unscheduled repairs meant the vessel – and many of its guests – were unable to leave the city.
It had left its moorings on Monday… but didn’t get far.
It sailed 10 miles to the edge of Belfast Lough and sat there for another three days, sparking speculation about whether it would be able to leave Northern Ireland.
But as it became clear the ship really was getting ready for departure on Thursday afternoon, the website www.vesselfinder.com indicated that it was going to Brest.
Then her shipping agent told the News Letter its destination would in fact be the tiny port of Hunterston in western Scotland.
Then, once it eventually got on the move, its destination was replaced simply by the word “south”.
The luxury cruise offers cabin rentals from 35 to 120 days, but customers can also purchase onboard villas at prices ranging from £90,000 to £260,000, valid for upwards of 15 years (or however long the 31-year-old vessel lasts).
Now the actual list of scheduled stops which await passengers (or residents, as many refer to themselves) of the ship has been posted online.