Visitor registration scheme's 'negative impact' on cross-border tourist numbers

Border road crossing at Pettigo. Photo: Mark Rainey

Concerns were raised in Westminster this week that a new Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) schem

Announcing the scheme the UK Government said: “By the end of 2024, ETAs will be a requirement worldwide for visitors who do not need a visa for short stays, including those visiting from Europe. Visitors from Europe, and other nations such as America and Australia do not currently need to make any form of application to visit to the UK, however this will be changing with the introduction of ETAs.”

The government website states: “You’ll need to apply on the UK ETA app, or online on GOV.UK. You’ll usually get a decision within 3 working days. An ETA will cost £10 per applicant.”

During a debate at Westminster, South Belfast MP Claire Hanna asked Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick if his department had "conducted any economic analysis of the loss to Northern Irish businesses of those ad hoc decisions to come north for just one day in a trip to the island”.

Mr Jenrick replied: “The Department has conducted an impact analysis, which shows that there is an impact on tourism in Northern Ireland. However, we still consider that the overall value to the security of the United Kingdom outweighs concerns about that impact.”

Mr Jenrick added: “That does not mean that we do not take mitigating steps. I have mentioned that and my officials met representatives from the Northern Ireland Tourism Alliance, Tourism Ireland and Tourism Northern Ireland last month to begin discussions about how we can collectively work together on communications, both within the UK and abroad.

"Clearly, there is more work to be done in that regard with travel agents and some of the ancillary services... such as insurance companies and car rental companies, to ensure that this message is properly communicated”.

Bringing forward the motion, Alliance MP Stephen Farry said that while he welcomed the exemption for non-visa third-country permanent residents in the Republic, he said “there is a lack of clarity on the evidence requirements for legal residents of Ireland”.

Mr Farry added: “The UK Government had committed to publish guidance on which documents would be accepted as proof of legal residence, but I do not think that has been published yet. Given the nature of land crossings, it is essential that a pragmatic approach is taken, as many people will drive over the border without ID documents”.

Speaking following the debate, DUP MP Gavin Robinson said it was disappointing that an exemption for short stays had not been included in the legislation.

