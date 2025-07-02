Pictured (L-R): Briege Mulholland, Operations at Air Ambulance NI, Maud Vogel and Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising at Air Ambulance NI

A kind-hearted Limavady family have donated over £50,000 to the Air Ambulance NI in memory of their son.

In tragic circumstances, Willis Vogel died following a road traffic collision in Castlederg in May 2020 at the age of 21.

A JustGiving Page was set up in his memory and resulted in a total of £26,700 being raised.

Since then, the Vogel family has worked tirelessly to support Air Ambulance NI in many various ways, including organising their own fundraising events, helping others who fundraise and each year hosting a family day at Carrowmena Activity Centre in honour of Willis.

Furthermore, Willis’s sister, Christa, took on an ultimate personal challenge, a skydive in loving memory of her brother.

To date, Maud and Stevie Vogel along with their daughters Christa and Rebecca, have raised an incredible £56,654.86 for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

The family shared their feelings about the fundraising journey, saying, “Losing Willis has been the hardest thing we’ve ever faced. Honouring his memory through our efforts with Air Ambulance NI has brought us comfort and purpose.

"We are immensely thankful to everyone who has supported us in this endeavour. Together, we are making a meaningful impact and that helps keep us going.”

Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising for Air Ambulance NI, expressed her deep appreciation for the Vogel family’s commitment, stating, “The support from the Vogel family is so poignant given their grief and we are humbled by the extents they have went to over the years to help others who may face a similar situation. The family have become good friends to our charity and prominent local representatives in the community, and we are incredibly grateful for their unwavering dedication.

"Their incredible campaigns have not only raised significant funds but have also raised awareness of the charity's vital work. They can often be seen leading bucket collections at local bike races and community shows, tirelessly engaging with supporters and sharing their story.

"Their commitment and heartfelt advocacy have inspired many others to get involved, solidifying their role as key figures in the charity's mission to provide critical care to those in need across the region.”