The countdown begins as a new oriental-style drive-thru and restaurant is set to open in Lurgan.

Waka Lurgan is opening this Wednesday, August 6th and is hiring delivery drivers and counter staff.

New Asian drive-thru and restaurant opening in Lurgan, Co Armagh on Wednesday.

It is an oriental outlet which offers Thai, Chinese, Latin American and Bao Bun cuisines.

The new drive-thru is a new build on the Portadown Road in the Centrepoint Complex grounds. This is a substantial investment in Lurgan and is expected that several new jobs will be created when it opens.

The drive-thru and restaurant is expected to offer a diverse menu with tantalising dishes from sizzling stir-fries to aromatic curries.

Waka Asian Fusion already has outlets in Belfast, Bangor, Lisburn and Moira which have proven a huge success. The Lurgan drive-thru is expected to offer a similar menu.