‘War Hotels’ by Kenneth Morrison and Abdallah El Binni is an exploration of hotels in wartime that were frequented by foreign correspondents, politicians, paramilitaries and spies in conflicts in Northern Ireland, Vietnam, Cambodia, Lebanon, Iraq, and Bosnia.

Building upon the research undertaken for the Al Jazeera documentary series of the same name, War Hotels includes interviews with those who witnessed the tumultuous events that took place in and around the buildings including Martin Bell, John Simpson, Jonathan Dimbleby, Peter Arnett and Robert Fisk.

The Europa, which celebrated its 50th birthday last year, was built on the site of the former Great Northern Railway Station and was opened in 1971 by Grand Metropolitan Hotels. It was purchased by the late Sir William Hastings in 1993.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

War Hotels by Kenneth Morrison and Abdallah El Binni

While it is known as the world’s most bombed hotel, having been targeted 33 times between 1970 and 1994, the Europa is part of the peace story of Northern Ireland and has transformed into an iconic symbol of Belfast’s survival.

In 1995, President Clinton became the first US serving president to visit NI and stayed at the Europa. 110 rooms were booked for his entourage and Clinton returned to the hotel in 1998 during Belfast Agreement talks.

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry