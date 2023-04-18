Warm tributes paid to former IFA official and 'Glenavon stalwart' Roy Marshall who has died aged 90

Roy Marshall

The Irish Football Association said it was with deep regret that the Association learned of the death of Mr Marshall,, a Lurgan man with a close association to Glenavon Football Club.

Senior IFA staff member William Campbell said: "Roy was not only a stalwart of Glenavon, but he also represented the Mid-Ulster FA and the IFA council and junior committee prior to being employed by the Association for which he worked tirelessly for many years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Roy was also Irish Football League secretary for many years and he fulfilled this role alongside his IFA duties until being replaced by the late Mervyn Brown.”Mr Campbell added: "As secretary to the Association’s senior clubs and junior committees, Roy was at the fulcrum of the IFA's activities and in his element compiling the annual report and IFA handbook.

"Roy was a friend to all involved in the same. a true gentleman. The Association sends its sincere condolences to Roy's family at this sad time."

A Glenavon Football Club statement said: "Roy served as club secretary for many years. He was also a life member of both the Mid-Ulster Football Association, where he made his mark with many local clubs, and the Irish FA. He gave outstanding service to football in Northern Ireland".

Former Linfield vice-chairman and director Billy Kennedy praised Roy for his work to enhance the work of the Irish Football Association and the Irish League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Roy was a great character, a true football man, highly respected by clubs right across the spectrum, at international, senior and junior levels. Long before computerisation was introduced Roy manually and meticulously compiled every year the Irish League fixture list in a manner that was unanimously accepted by all the clubs, Roy was always a very welcome visitor to Linfield games at Windsor Park," said Billy.

Roy was a member of the loyal orders, the Orange Order and the Apprentice Boys in Lurgan. He is survived by a brother Maurice and sister Marlene.