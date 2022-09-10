A mural erected to mark the Platinum Jubilee on Belfast’s Shankill Road became one of the main focal points for those wanting to pay their respects.

Throughout Friday, a floral carpet below the large wall portrait of a youthful Queen spread out across the pavement.

A more recent image of the late monarch was added early on Friday morning bearing the poignant words “The People’s Queen is Dead”.

Flowers and tributes are pictured by a mural on the Shankill road, in Belfast, September 9, 2022, a day after Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. - Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history and an icon instantly recognisable to billions of people around the world, died at her Scottish Highland retreat on September 8. (Photo by PAUL FAITH / AFP) (Photo by PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)

On Friday evening, hundreds of people gathered at the Shankill mural as bands assembled to play in tribute to the late monarch.

The first band to perform was the Pride Of Ardoyne flute band who played Abide With Me and the national anthem to applause from the crowd.

Those gathered then sang along to the Shankill Road Sons Of Ulster’s rendition of God Save The King.

Community gardener Stuart Findley has responsibility for the mural’s upkeep.

“I’m completely gutted, nobody expected it,” he said.

“I’m still in a state of shock like everybody else.

“To the Shankill, she’s basically a grandmother and a mother to people.”

Jacqueline Humphries, who has lived on the Shankill all her life, said the Queen had always held a special place in her family.

“She was just the most loveliest person and to me she had a heart of gold,” she said.

“The Shankill is very, very sad. There’s a lot of people that’s really, really hurting by this. I’ve seen people shedding tears that the Queen is away.