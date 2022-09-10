Watch as residents from the Shankill and beyond pay tribute to the Queen at the mural erected to mark the Platinum Jubilee
Tears fell and hugs were shared as people gathered at impromptu memorials to the Queen across Northern Ireland on Friday
A mural erected to mark the Platinum Jubilee on Belfast’s Shankill Road became one of the main focal points for those wanting to pay their respects.
Throughout Friday, a floral carpet below the large wall portrait of a youthful Queen spread out across the pavement.
A more recent image of the late monarch was added early on Friday morning bearing the poignant words “The People’s Queen is Dead”.
On Friday evening, hundreds of people gathered at the Shankill mural as bands assembled to play in tribute to the late monarch.
The first band to perform was the Pride Of Ardoyne flute band who played Abide With Me and the national anthem to applause from the crowd.
Those gathered then sang along to the Shankill Road Sons Of Ulster’s rendition of God Save The King.
Community gardener Stuart Findley has responsibility for the mural’s upkeep.
“I’m completely gutted, nobody expected it,” he said.
“I’m still in a state of shock like everybody else.
“To the Shankill, she’s basically a grandmother and a mother to people.”
Jacqueline Humphries, who has lived on the Shankill all her life, said the Queen had always held a special place in her family.
“She was just the most loveliest person and to me she had a heart of gold,” she said.
“The Shankill is very, very sad. There’s a lot of people that’s really, really hurting by this. I’ve seen people shedding tears that the Queen is away.