WATCH: Charlie Lawson puts his money where his mouth is and promises to walk portion of 600 miles for Beyond the Battlefield charity - two lads who planned walk ‘are bloody barking’

The walk is called ‘A big dander around the UK & Ireland’ and the countdown is on - as the pair start off on May 26.

A JustGiving appeal says: “Thanks for taking the time to visit my JustGiving page.

“Following on from last years successful challenge ‘a big dander around our wee country’ we are going bigger!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are attempting to walking over 600 miles around the UK and Ireland.

“All money raised will go directly to the Beyond The battle field veteran centre! Which will be the first of its kind in Northern Ireland and will be able to be used by veterans and communities right across the UK

“Donating through JustGiving is simple, fast and totally secure. Your details are safe with JustGiving - they’ll never sell them on or send unwanted emails. Once you donate, they’ll send your money directly to the charity. So it’s the most efficient way to donate - saving time and cutting costs for the charity.”

The boys are starting their marathon walk on May 26 - and already their fundraising page has brought in £1,396.

Charlie Lawson said: “They are bloody barking but anyway... Conor and Ian who walked around 430 bloody miles in 12 days around Northern Ireland starting at Stormont and finishing back up at Stormont, they raised £22K for Beyond the Battlefield (last year 2021) and the new veterans residential centre which is roaring on and is a brilliant achievement.

“Anyway this year they have decided to ‘A big dander around the UK and Ireland’ this year.

“It is approximately 600 miles in 17 days. They are completely and utterly barking.

“The details will follow from towmn to town to town to town, and of course you are allowed to look up Beyond the Battlefield and make a donation, that is what it is all about.

“But you are also allowed to join them on a leg. So more details are to follow.

“This is just the initial bit where I say look up Beyond the Battlefield and look up these boys because these boys are completely and utterly barking”.

Charlie added that he “should be doing the Chester leg with them, or at least turning up anyway”.