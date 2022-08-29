WATCH: Pod of dolphins are pleasant surprise for Kilkeel fishermen

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karl Hanna shot the video of the dolphins following their boat while his friends Keith Norman and Johnny Campbell looked on in awe.

The three fishermen had gone out to sea searching for mackerel but instead were entertained by the dolphins.

The footage includes the creatures returning to swim alongside the fishing boat amid the backdrop of the Mournes.

One of the dolphins in the pod who stopped by to see the Kilkeel fishermen

