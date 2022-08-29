WATCH: Pod of dolphins are pleasant surprise for Kilkeel fishermen
Just a few miles off Kilkeel this pod of dolphins popped up to say hello to a group of local fishermen on Saturday.
By Henry McDonald
Monday, 29th August 2022, 3:23 pm
Updated
Monday, 29th August 2022, 3:29 pm
Karl Hanna shot the video of the dolphins following their boat while his friends Keith Norman and Johnny Campbell looked on in awe.
The three fishermen had gone out to sea searching for mackerel but instead were entertained by the dolphins.
The footage includes the creatures returning to swim alongside the fishing boat amid the backdrop of the Mournes.
One of the fishermen, himself an experienced seafarer, summed up the unique experience: "I've never seen anything like that in my life."