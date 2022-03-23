WATCH: Prince Charles gets warm welcome from the people of east Belfast

The Prince of Wales visited the recently refurbished Grand Opera House before travelling with the Duchess of Cornwall to CS Lewis Square in east Belfast, named after the author who was born in the city.

They were guided around by people dressed as characters from CS Lewis’s The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe including Mr Tumnus and the White Witch.

The Royal couple spent time chatting with those who had gathered around the square before Camilla spent some time inside the Holywood Arches Library, chatting with local reading the knitting clubs.

Prince Charles talks to Violet Massey and Annie King at CS Lewis Square

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall talk to people gathered at CS Lewis Square. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visit CS Lewis Square. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye