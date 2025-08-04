WATCH: See Storm Floris arrive in Portstewart as a Yellow weather warning for wind in place around Northern Ireland
This video shows how strong winds are now battering Portstewart on the north coast this morning.
It comes as the Met Office Northern Ireland warned that ‘Storm Floris brings gales and rain at first today’ whilst a Yellow weather warning for wind has been in place since 6am and will end at midnight.
Meteorologists say: ‘Storm Floris will bring strong, and initially gale force, winds across the Province today.
‘An area of occasionally heavy rain for all early morning, clearing to a mix of brighter spells and scattered showers by mid-morning.
‘Maximum temperature 19 °C’.
And tonight ‘fresh to strong west to northwest winds feeding a run of showers across Northern Ireland with outbreaks focused to the west of Lough Neagh’.
There will be a minimum temperature 9 °C.
And tomorrow (Tuesday) will see ‘fresh west to northwest winds bringing showers and brighter spells across the country, with outbreaks more frequent during the morning’.
There will be a maximum temperature 20 °C.
Meanwhile the outlook for the rest of the week is: ‘Wednesday largely dry with best of sunshine and temperatures in east.
‘Showers and brighter spells brought on brisk southwest winds for Thursday.
‘Showers or longer periods of rain for Friday’.
Meanwhile, in the Republic of Ireland, thousands of homes are without power.
And in Northern Ireland several flights have been cancelled at local airports and some public facilities closed.
Passengers at airports in Northern Ireland have been advised to contact their airline directly for updates on the status of their flight.
A spokesman for Belfast International Airport said: ‘There’s been no disruption with Belfast International so far.
‘Flights have all operated as they should we can keep in touch should anything change as the day progresses’.
Dublin Airport said flight operations were continuing as normal but Emerald Airlines had cancelled six flights on Monday.
Meanwhile, more than 7,000 homes in Ireland are without power with Co Donegal and Co Roscommon among the worst affected areas.
A number of councils in Northern Ireland have closed outdoor spaces including parks and recycling centres.
The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs has also advised the public not to visit affected forests and parks on Monday and Tuesday until the high winds have passed.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.