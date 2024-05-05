Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The biggest ever race since the event was launched in 1982 has about 20,000 participants today, and is still winding its way round Northern Ireland’s capital city.

The runners left the Stormont estate at 9am sharp. This video footage is taken about 500 metres away on the Newtownards Road.

Note how, about seven to eight minutes into the run, the numbers of people are so vast that they full the entire four lane main arterial route, which was closed for the event. Some runners spill on to the footpath to try to get ahead from the main throng on the road.

The Belfast marathon passes along the Newtownards Road at Cabin Hill, just past the Stormont starting point, at 9.11am on Sunday May 5 2024. This image is taken from a 20 minute video, which is how long it took for the vast number of runners to pass, filling the four lanes of the closed route. By Ben Lowry, News Letter editor

It was almost perfect conditions for runny. Cloudy, so in no way hot, but dry, after persistent rain in Belfast for most of Saturday.

The forecast is for it to remain so. The winners are expected to cross the finish line at Ormeau Park an hour from now, at 11.20am or so.

Of the nearly 20,000 participants, which includes many walkers and relay teams, some 5,500 runners are taking on the full 26.2 mile challenge.

Crowds applauded the runners as they streamed along the Newtownards Road towards Knock junction and then in to the city centre.

The Belfast City marathon gets under way from the Stormont estate with nearly 20,000 participants. There are 5,500 people running the full 26.2-mile course as well as 12,500 relay runners who each complete one of five legs of the route, and more than 1,000 walkers. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker

Marathon organisers describe it as an event to suit all levels of fitness in Northern Ireland’s biggest participation sporting event.

Asda staff from Kilkeel are running the Belfast Marathon relay to raise money for the Cancer Fund for Children; Jenna Pugh, Isla Curran, Shauna McCartan, Nicole Hennity and Natalie Wallace work in the store’s bakery, deli, produce and chilled departments.

Also taking part are 2,500 Relay Teams as well as 1,200 walkers taking on the eight mile challenge.

The 26.2 mile challenge begins off at Stormont Estate, passes through North, South, East and West of the City, and finishes in Ormeau Park.