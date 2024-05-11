Watch this 5 minute video showing a selection of his songs as Bruce Springsteen wows the audience at his Belfast gig

By Michael Cousins
Published 11th May 2024, 10:22 BST
Updated 11th May 2024, 10:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The Boss takes to the stage in Belfast

Bruce Springsteen turned on a dynamic performance at the Boucher Playing fields on Thursday evening.

With the weather helping the mood the crowds gave a rousing reception as the performer walked onto the stage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He opened the concert with ‘No Surrender’, a song from his 1984 album Born in the USA.

Bruce Springsteen concert BelfastBruce Springsteen concert Belfast
Bruce Springsteen concert Belfast

The song carries no reference to Ireland in the lyrics.

Many fans attended the concert having already seen the American superstar many times.

Kevin Boyle from Birmingham said: “My wife’s a massive fan. She’s been to see him four times this year – me as well.”

In all, she’s seen him “easily 40 times”.

Nigel Quinn from Drumbeg, Co Down, said his first Springsteen gig was in 1993 in Dublin – and since then he has seen him upwards of 22 times.

He got to watch the show from a prime position in the pit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said "I think one of the most memorable was at the King’s Hall many years ago, when he did a solo concert, touring the album ‘Ghost of Tom Joad’ and we managed to get seats right in the very front row – which is pretty special

On stage with The Boss was the mother of his wife (and band member) Patti Scialfa who was born in Belfast. Springsteen himself has family roots in Co Kildare.

The Belfast gig was the second show on the 26-date European leg of his world tour covering 15 countries and was a vote of confidence for the city as a prime concert host.

Related topics:Bruce SpringsteenBelfastKevin BoyleIrelandAmericanBirmingham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.