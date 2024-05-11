Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Boss takes to the stage in Belfast

Bruce Springsteen turned on a dynamic performance at the Boucher Playing fields on Thursday evening.

With the weather helping the mood the crowds gave a rousing reception as the performer walked onto the stage.

He opened the concert with ‘No Surrender’, a song from his 1984 album Born in the USA.

Bruce Springsteen concert Belfast

The song carries no reference to Ireland in the lyrics.

Many fans attended the concert having already seen the American superstar many times.

Kevin Boyle from Birmingham said: “My wife’s a massive fan. She’s been to see him four times this year – me as well.”

Nigel Quinn from Drumbeg, Co Down, said his first Springsteen gig was in 1993 in Dublin – and since then he has seen him upwards of 22 times.

He got to watch the show from a prime position in the pit.

He said "I think one of the most memorable was at the King’s Hall many years ago, when he did a solo concert, touring the album ‘Ghost of Tom Joad’ and we managed to get seats right in the very front row – which is pretty special

On stage with The Boss was the mother of his wife (and band member) Patti Scialfa who was born in Belfast. Springsteen himself has family roots in Co Kildare.