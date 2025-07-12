As the sun kissed down on Coleraine, the Worshipful District Master of Coleraine District LOL No 2 and the County Grand Master of County Londonderry Grand Orange Lodge spoke on the platform.

The Worshipful District Master, Wor. Bro Marshall Goligher, welcomed everyone to the town’s Twelfth demonstrations, in what he called “a glorious day”.

Wor. Bro Marshall Goligher then joked with those in attendance that he hoped they all had their “sun-factors on” as he didn’t want to hear of any complaints of sunburn.

He further welcomed everyone on the platform before passing the baton onto County Grand Master of County Londonderry Grand Orange Lodge, Rt. Wor. Bro James Evans.

James Evans, County Grand Master Co. Londonderry, Marshall Goligher Worshipful District Master Coleraine No 2

Rt. Wor, Bro James Evans said he was “deeply honoured” to address the audience in his role of County Grand Master of County Londonderry.

He then paid tribute to the brethren of Coleraine for their “tireless efforts” in organising the Twelfth of July demonstration, as well as congratulating everyone involved behind-the-scenes for the “magnificent day”.

A service of worship was then conducted by Rt. Wor. Bro Rev. Alistair Smyth, with prayers, scripture reading and sermon also on the agenda.

A closing praise, benediction, resolutions and chairman’s closing remarks also took place, before the National Anthem was played.