Waterstones to open new store in Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon and they're hiring

It is great news for Rushmere which was recently bought over by a local firm. Waterstones, which was established in 1982, has more than 300 stores across the UK, Ireland and Europe. Attracting this brand will be a great coup for Rushmere which has been buzzing even more since Primark opened its doors last December.

-

Waterstones is opening a new store at Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon, Co Armagh.

-

It is not known exactly when the bookstore will open but it is thought it will be in September this year.

Rushmere Shopping Centre said: “We are hiring. Coming soon to Rushmere, an exciting new shop packed full of books, games and gifting.

"Bookselling is central to everything we do at Waterstones. Our teams are made up of independently minded people, who share a wide range of life experiences and an abiding love of books. We’re looking for staff who want to be part of our team for the long term, full time and part time.

"If you have what it takes and are fully flexible (including evenings and weekends) please send a cv and cover letter to Fiona.O’[email protected] stating in the subject whether you are interested in Full or Part time. Closing date 17th August”

Currently there are Waterstones stores at the Quays in Newry, in the north west at Foyleside, two stores in Belfast and one in Lisburn.