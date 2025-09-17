We at the world's oldest English language daily newspaper celebrate our 288th birthday today - the Belfast News Letter reaches another milestone

​The Belfast News Letter turns 288 today – yet another milestone for the oldest English language daily newspaper in the world.

The first edition of the paper was printed by Francis Joy on September 6 1737, which is today – September 17 – in the modern calendar (Britain until 1752 used the slightly different Julian calendar).

There are no surviving editions of the paper from that first year (unless someone, somewhere has copies in an attic) and the first intact News Letter is from October 3 the following year, which begins a nine-month batch of papers from that 1738-9. These are all kept at the Linen Hall library in Belfast and have previously been serialised by us, and viewed by distinguished visitors such as King Charles.

The oldest surviving edition of the News Letter, from October 1738. The paper was founded the previous year, in September 1737, but the first 13 months of publications are lost

In March, the Northern Ireland secretary Hilary Benn MP launched a project to digitise the earliest hard copies of the News Letter.

The Belfast News Letter was published twice a week in the 1700s, only becoming a daily the following century when the city grew in size. The Times of London, which is the oldest of the national UK daily newspapers, was not founded until almost 50 years later, in 1785. It was a daily from its first edition whereas we did not become daily until the 1800s.

This means that while The Times is the oldest of the papers that have always been dailies, our exact claim to historic fame can be fully described as follows: of all the English language newspapers in the world that have been in continuous publication since their first edition and now publish as a daily title, we are the oldest.

There are three older daily newspapers than us, but none publish in English: The Gazzetta di Mantova in Italy was launched 359 years ago, in 1664. And the German Hildesheimer Allgemeine Zeitung (1705) and Hanauer Anzeiger (1725) are dailies. No American paper, daily or weekly, is as old – the Hartford Courant in Connecticut, is from 1764.

The Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn at the Linen Hall in Belfast looking at editions of the Belfast News Letter from the 1700s. He was unveiling the government's funding for the digitisation of early editions of the paper in March 2025

The News Letter was by no means the first newspaper – there were many newspapers in Europe and America when we were founded, but most of them only lasted a few years. The Dublin News Letter of 1685 didn’t last, nor did the first ever daily, the Daily Courant of London, founded in 1702 (it closed in 1735, two years before we launched). The Boston News Letter in New England was earlier than us, 1704, and it lasted longer than most titles but even it folded almost a quarter of a millennium ago, in 1776, just before the American Declaration of Independence (which we reported but were not, as a charming myth once held, the first in Europe to report).

Incidentally, the Boston Gazette was founded in 1719 by the brother of Benjamin Franklin, the US founding father whose death in 1790 was reported in the same edition of this paper as the death of our own Francis Joy.