​“We are part of a diocese, which in turn is part of a national church, which is part of a fellowship of Christians which reaches right around the world,” the Connor bishop told his diocesan synod in Lisburn.

“Whilst our principal focus in our Christian lives is rightly the community where we live, it is important that we recognise our place in the wider work that God is doing in his world; important too that we take time to consider how we work together and encourage one another in the joys and the challenges of serving Christ in His world today.”

The bishop said ‘Growing Healthy Churches’ – the Connor diocesan initiative introduced last year – was not so much a programme of activity but an ethos to undergird all that is done.

Reflecting on the initiative, Bishop Davison spoke of the work of the diocesan staff to help parishes, both in growing ministry and in working through the requirements of compliance with the various aspects of administrative good practice and legal requirements.

He referred to the sale of the ‘costly’ diocesan offices in Donegall Street, Belfast (beside St Anne's cathedral) and the move to a temporary home at the Titanic Quarter in East Belfast. Connor diocese, the largest in the Church of Ireland, with 73 parishes located in Belfast and Co Antrim, is hoping to find new accomodation for a permanent headquarters in the Greater Belfast area.

“Discussions are under way about what our next steps will be when our lease on Old Channel Road (the Titanic Quarter) concludes in the summer of 2026, In all of these discussions, value for money and working within our means are significant factors in our thinking,” said the bishop, referring to the challenges of changing patterns of life and ministry, referring particularly in Belfast.

“Whatever your role in ministry in Connor diocese from the smallest parish to the largest cathedral, whether you wear a collar or exercise your ministry with a sweeping brush, it is my prayer that you will know the value that we place on what you do and pray too that you will know the equipping of God’s spirit as we serve Him together in this diocese,” Bishop Davison said.

* Christians across the UK are suffering harassment and discrimination in every part of society, according to a new report from the 'Voice For Justice UK' organisation..

The 'Costs of Keeping the Faith' study found that people with conservative Christian views have felt marginalised for their beliefs. Discrimination is most prevalent amongst younger generations.

The study involved multiple-choice assessments of how participants had been treated in their workplaces and day-to-day lives, as well as open-ended questions concerning how comfortable they felt sharing their faith. Thirty eight per cent of under 35s surveyed said they felt their freedom of speech was restricted, with 56%-61% of saying they have experienced hostility or ridicule if they discussed their beliefs.

The report also looked at Christians working in the National Health Service, finding there to be inadequate guidance around prayer, as well as pressure to carry out procedures which might contradict Christian beliefs.