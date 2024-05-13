Weather: Oh no … here comes rain again - mini heatwave comes to an end

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mini heatwave comes to an end with rain moving in

Northern Ireland is on the cool down after a glorious weekend of weather which saw large parts of the province enjoy the spectacular Northern Lights phenomenon.

The province had its hottest day of the year on Saturday with 23.8 C recorded at both Aldergrove in Co Antrim and Magilligan in Co Londonderry.

Yesterday was not as warm and thunderstorms hit parts of the province, especially in the west.

Press Eye - Northern Ireland - 11th May 2024Helens Bay - Weather Pictures(L-R) Charlotte, Ashleigh Brodie and Jack Elliott Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

A weather warning was issued for thunderstorms for the western half of Northern Ireland between 11am and 7pm.

This week is to be cooler with rain at times, most notably tomorrow, as the warm weather breaks down.

The Northern Lights, also known as the aurora borealis, were most visible in Northern Ireland on Friday night.

The lights were also seen across the UK and in parts of Europe after an “extreme” geomagnetic storm caused them to be more visible, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Max Halliwell cools down in the sea at Helens Bay. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

Chris Snell, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said there were sightings “from top to tail across the country”.

Mr Snell said there were sightings in parts of Europe on Friday night as well, with the Met Office receiving pictures and information from locations including Prague and Barcelona.

Across the UK on Saturday, temperatures peaked at 25.9C in Herstmonceux, East Sussex, and in northern Scotland a temperature of 25.7C was recorded in Cassley. But yesterday was even hotter in Great Britain, touching 27.5C in Chertsey, Surrey.

Gogerddan in Wales saw 25.1C, while temperatures in Northern Ireland peaked at 23.8C in Magilligan.

NORTHERN IRELAND 11/05/24 MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA.. A severe geomagnetic storm has produced an incredible display of "Northern Lights" in Northern Ireland on Friday night. Images from Dunseverick County Antrim..Picture Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Temperatures climbed steadily over last week, with the previous record set on Thursday, with a peak of 24.6C in London’s St James’s Park.