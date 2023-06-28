Well known Belfast sculpture is on the move after 60 years at one of city's main junctions

Anne Stewart, Senior Curator of Art at National Museums NI, at the works before their removal today with John Ferris, Regional Board Member, Ulster Bank.

Known locally as "credit and debit" due to its location at a former Ulster Bank property, the aluminium sculptures of two men have been removed for their preservation.

The artwork, Airborne Men, was completed by artist Elisabeth Frink in the early 1960s.

It was commissioned in 1961 on behalf of Ulster Bank, as a focal point for its then new banking facility at Shaftesbury Square, which opened in 1964.

Ulster Bank sold the building in 2009 but took a lease of the structure and retained ownership of the sculptures.

However from August 2023, there were be no remaining connection between the bank and the building, and the decision was taken to gift the sculpture to National Museums NI.

The sculpture was carefully and sensitively removed from the wall by experts on Wednesday.

After a thorough conservation assessment and preparation, National Museums NI intends for the works to go on display in a prominent position at the Ulster Museum.

Terry Robb, head of personal banking at Ulster Bank, said the artwork was going to an "appropriate custodian".

"This is fantastic news that will see the future of these internationally important artworks secured and will enable them to continue to be accessible to the people of Belfast and Northern Ireland," he said.

"Ulster Bank recognises their significance in artistic terms and as a landmark, and after careful consideration, we strongly believe that this is the best outcome for the sculpture and the city.

"National Museums NI is a world-class museum organisation and therefore an appropriate custodian of the artwork.

"National Museums NI also cares for an internationally significant collection of art, including a collection of works by Elisabeth Frink, which they took in 2019 following a multi-way gift from the estate of the artist's son who died in 2017."

Anne Stewart, senior curator of art at National Museums NI, welcomed the news.

"We are delighted these magnificent sculptures are coming into the national collection," she said.

"This generous contribution by Ulster Bank, not only enriches our collection but also strengthens our commitment to preserving and showcasing exceptional artworks that hold cultural and historical significance.