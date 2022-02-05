Well-wishes from NI as Queen begins Jubilee celebrations

Events will take place throughout the year with the first weekend in June chosen for the main celebrations in hopes of better weather, just like the Golden and Diamond Jubilees.

Friday, June 2, will also be an extra bank holiday on calenders this year.

Messages to mark the actual date of the Queen’s accession included one from The Presbyterian Church in Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion.

The Church’s moderator, Rev Dr David Bruce, wrote a letter acknowledging her sense of duty and commitment to peace-building in Northern Ireland.

He wrote: “As the Queen quietly marks the 70th anniversary of her reign at Sandringham on Saturday, I would like to acknowledge and pay tribute to her sense of duty, commitment, and unwavering devotion to public service, something the passage of time certainly hasn’t diminished.

“These qualities have, I believe, been sustained by her deep personal faith in our Lord Jesus Christ.”

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Councillor William McCaughey, also extended his warmest wishes to The Queen.

He said: “It is a great honour to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen on the momentous occasion of her Platinum Jubilee, and on behalf of Mid and East Antrim Borough, I would like to extend my warmest wishes to her.

“Towards the end of 2021, elected members agreed to progress a draft programme of events and activities to celebrate the civic leadership and dedication shown by Her Majesty over her 70 years as monarch.

“We were also greatly honoured to have Glenarm Forest recognised as Northern Ireland’s first accredited Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy (QCC) conservation forest.

The QCC accreditation recognises Glenarm Forest’s dedication to sustainable forestry and its role in contributing to people’s wellbeing and enjoyment for the community and for the generations to come.

“As a borough, we have longstanding and historic links to the monarchy and we are proud to commemorate Her Majesty on such an important milestone.”