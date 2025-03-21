The second series of Ten Pound Poms is on BBC One

​The second series of the popular BBC One show, Ten Pound Poms, is currently back on our screens.

It follows a group of Brits who left a dreary, post-war Britain behind them and embarked on a life-changing adventure on the other side of the world – Australia, where the government had just enacted the Assisted Passage Migration Scheme which saw the cost of travelling heavily subsidised in a bid to substantially increase the population and to supply vital workers to its nascent economy. The overriding policy at the time was dubbed “Populate or Perish”.

The migrants were called Ten Pound Poms because of the charge of £10 in processing fees to migrate to Australia.

During the period covered by the scheme (1947-71) 991,431 British subjects received an assisted passage. An annual average of almost 3,000 came from Northern Ireland.

In the peak year of 1953, 6,300 people left to try their luck Down Under. In 1954 a record 1,548 returned (the annual average was just less than a thousand). Most people remained in Australia for more than five years.