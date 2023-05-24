Linzi McLaren, who has just been elected to Ards and North Down’s Holywood and Clandeboye district for the UUP, gave a breakdown of the letter’s contents on her Twitter feed, adding that she has contacted police over the matter.

In response, she received a flood of supportive comments from across the political spectrum.

Councillor McLaren is a first-time councillor, a former police officer of 18 years’ experience who retired after being injured in rioting, and a self-described “very exhausted single mum of four”.

She has previously spoken out about her “unimaginable and unexplainable” grief after losing her son Benjamin to cot death, and about what she felt was a near-total absence of care available to her afterwards.

She was the second councillor to be elected to her district at the weekend, garnering some 989 first preference votes (the others were two Alliance, a Green, and a DUP councillor).

Now councillor McLaren (@mclaren_linzi) has posted the following message chain on Twitter to her 2,100 followers:

“72 hours after being elected, today I received a letter to my home address (which is not in the public domain), stating how I have exploited the death of my children for votes, what a bad mother I am for neglecting my children to run a political campaign, and how vile the UUP are.

Linzi McLaren, out on the campaign trail ahead of her recent victory in Holywood and Clandeboye

“People can say what they like about me, but talking about my children is another matter.

"I have lobbied, and I will continue to lobby, for mental health resources.

"My children are not only safe and happy, but they are proud of their mum.

"So far in those 72 hours, I have visited constituents, answered e-mails, spoke with parents about safeguarding issues, and liased with a residents group about anti-social behaviour.

"People have voted for me because I work hard, and for no other reason.

"Police have been amazing and hopefully you'll hear from them soon.”

SUPPORTIVE COMMENTS POUR IN

Among those reacting was Jim Gamble, a Northern Irish former policemn who used to head up the UK’s anti-child abuse cyber squad.

"Whether it’s Twitter or a letter, the content defines the sender, not the receiver,” said Mr Gamble (@JimGamble_INEQE, 17,700 followers).

"It exposes their cowardice, malice and bile.

"Keep the letter in a larger envelope. Depending on content and other behaviour it could form part of a criminal harassment case against the sender.”

Meanwhile Carrickfergus native and British superbike racer Glenn Irwin (@GIrwinRacing, 41,700) said: “When you are making a positive difference in your life or many others it’s normal a minority without any cells between their ears will hold resentment against you.

"Continue being you and doing what your doing. Don’t let these people pull you down or take your eye of your dreams.”

UUP leader Doug Beattie (@BeattieDoug, 48,500) said: “Stay strong Linzi. Haters will hate, bullies will bully, but you have many many friends surrounding you.”

Ex-DUP leader Edwin Poots (@edwinpootsmla, 7,900) said: “Absolutely disgraceful. Stay strong.”

Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw (@PaulaJaneB, 14,600) said: “That is absolutely shocking! So sorry that someone would try to dampen your success.

"You’re obviously doing something right. Good luck for your council term.”

Independent unionist MLA Claire Sugden (@ClaireSugden, 8,500) said: “Horrified. What is wrong with some people? How dare they.

"Says so much about them. You won because you ran a positive campaign, focusing on issues.

"Keep going, you are a great mum for being a role model they can be proud of. This can’t be said for the person who wrote you.”

Laura Devlin, a councillor for the SDLP in Newry, Mourne and Down (@LauraDevlinSDLP, 1,800) said: “This is appalling Linzi. No one should be subjected to this.

"We need women - as well as mothers in political life. It’s so vitally important! Take care.”

To this, councillor McLaren repied: “I 100% agree and we're an easy target. But as you know, women can be as tough as nails when we have to be.”

The PSNI has been contacted for comment.

