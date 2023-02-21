What to expect in this week's episode of UTV's Rare Breed and why the popular farming series will be absent next week
The latest episode of ‘Rare Breed – A Farming Year’ sees the farming community around Northern Ireland deal with the arrival of summer.
In the Mournes, Aine Devlin has brought the shearers in early as the temperatures are climbing. There’s more than 150 to shear and it’s proving to be back-breaking work.
Near Loughgall the Gilpin family have been growing vegetables for half a century, but they’re always thinking of new ways to farm. In 2015 they found a way to turn waste vegetables into energy. And today they’re looking at new kit, a bio-methane powered tractor.
In Limavady, Leona and Richard Kane grow more than 150 acres of oilseed rape which they use to produce premium cooking oil. With harvest a few weeks away, the couple is keeping a close eye on the crop. Richard recalls how a storm wiped out over 30% of the crop back in 2015, the day before harvest was due to take place.
In Dromara in Co Down, Michelle and Stephen Dunniece are running their summer alpaca academy. They have 16 years’ experience farming alpacas and with an increase in interest in the animals they are passing on their knowledge.
June is a massive month for Shay O’Neill and Susan Chesnutt as they’re getting married. The day before the big event, Shay’s moving chickens so they can fertilise the grass. Susan meanwhile is back in Portrush finishing decorating the barn at her family farm, and she is grateful for all the help from her family in getting things ready.
Back in Co Tyrone, the Beatty family is weaning lambs and preparing for the summer sales. It’s a noisy job but it gives Paul a chance to have a good look at his animals, so he can pick the best ones for breeding stock. Meanwhile Charlie’s very special sheep Pearl has a swollen tummy and ends up at the vets.
Sponsored by Dromona, ‘Rare Breed – A Farming Year’ continues this Thursday (February 23) at 8.30pm on UTV.
Due to changes in the network schedule there will be no Rare Breed next Thursday, March. It will return to UTV at the normal time the following Thursday (March 7) at the usual time.