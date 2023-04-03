According to the meteorologists there will be “early mist patches clearing then dry and bright with some sunny intervals”.

They add that is will be “rather warm in the north and west but cooler across South Down and North Channel coasts with fresh southeasterly winds there”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a maximum temperature of 14 °C, they add.

And tonight, the Met Office add that “it will stay dry with some evening sunshine followed by a clear and dry night”.

However, there will be “a frost developing in some sheltered rural areas overnight” and there is expected to be a minimum temperature of 2 °C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tomorrow (Tuesday) will be “another dry and bright day with some sunny spells, though these hazy at times due to high cloud”.

There will be a maximum temperature of 13 °C.

Having fun in the rain

AND the outlook for Wednesday to Friday is much the same, according to the forecasters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office say: “Outbreaks of rain on Wednesday, heavy at times, brighter later.

"Sunny intervals and isolated showers on Thursday.