What will the weather be like today in Northern Ireland as many children start Easter holidays?
The great news from the Met Office is that there will be a bright start today (Monday 3 April) after a chilly start.
According to the meteorologists there will be “early mist patches clearing then dry and bright with some sunny intervals”.
They add that is will be “rather warm in the north and west but cooler across South Down and North Channel coasts with fresh southeasterly winds there”.
There will be a maximum temperature of 14 °C, they add.
And tonight, the Met Office add that “it will stay dry with some evening sunshine followed by a clear and dry night”.
However, there will be “a frost developing in some sheltered rural areas overnight” and there is expected to be a minimum temperature of 2 °C.
Tomorrow (Tuesday) will be “another dry and bright day with some sunny spells, though these hazy at times due to high cloud”.
There will be a maximum temperature of 13 °C.
AND the outlook for Wednesday to Friday is much the same, according to the forecasters.
The Met Office say: “Outbreaks of rain on Wednesday, heavy at times, brighter later.
"Sunny intervals and isolated showers on Thursday.
"Dry and sunny on Friday.”