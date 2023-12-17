The awards by WeddingDates are based on the reviews received from happy couples who tied the knot in 2022 or 2023

Lough Erne Resort has been named as the UK’s top 5-star wedding venue by WeddingDates, the leading portal for wedding news, trends and reviews.

The awards are based on the reviews received from happy couples who tied the knot in 2022 or 2023.

The Enniskillen hotel received 223 online reviews and gained an average rating of five out of five.

Nestled on a private peninsula in the Fermanagh Lakelands and surrounded by countryside, the resort is proud to feature a one-wedding per day policy, ensuring that every celebration, from the most intimate ceremony to receptions of up to 250 guests, has a bespoke, relaxing and exclusive feel.

Michelle McGarrity, events manager at Lough Erne Resort, said: “It is such an honour to receive this recognition not only from the leading wedding news portal but from the many happy couples who have chosen our unique resort as the location for their dream wedding day.

“We would like to thank our amazing team too. They show an unparalleled commitment to creating the perfect wedding celebration, paying meticulous attention to every detail and helping create fond memories to be cherished forever.”

A spokesperson from Wedding Dates added: “These venues have demonstrated their excellence and dedication to providing the best quality service and experience to their couples.

If you are hearing wedding bells, Lough Erne Resort’s Wedding Open Day is a great opportunity to see up close why the luxury resort has been chosen as the UK’s top venue. On Sunday, January 7, visitors will be welcomed with a glass of prosecco on a guided tour around the five-star destination’s facilities.

The Ross Suite provides a romantic backdrop with views of the picturesque Castle Hume Lough, and the Ross Pavilion offers some of the best views for an outdoor ceremony. Award-winning Executive Head Chef Stephen Holland will create an exquisite dining experience for your guests

The Resort will still be decorated in festive style and will be able to experience how it feels to say ‘I do’ in a winter wonderland.

The Ross Suite provides a romantic backdrop with views of the picturesque Castle Hume Lough, and the Ross Pavilion offers some of the best views for an outdoor ceremony.