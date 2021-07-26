Whitehead Ladies Choir singing together again with help from Carrick Rangers FC

The sound of the award-winning singers could be heard around the Loughshore Hotel Arena, home of Carrick Rangers Football Club, on Thursday evening.

The choir is made up of 40 members from across the Whitehead, Islandmagee, Carrick, Greenisland and Jordanstown area and is directed by Diane Creighton and accompanied by Karl Bennett.

The choir was awarded the Choral Championship trophy at the Carrickfergus Festival in 2019 but the event was unable to go ahead due to the pandemic in 2020.

Whitehead Ladies Choir singing together again at the Taylor's Avenue venue.

The usual venue for practice is Lourdes Pastoral Centre in Whitehead but with regulations still being very limiting for such indoor gatherings, the location for the reunion was very kindly provided by Carrick Rangers FC, where the singers ‘kicked off’ with their award-winning performance of ‘Carrickfergus’.

Many of the members are friends outside choir but meeting together to sing provides enjoyment and a way of being able to really relax but it has been a frustrating 17 months. The choir continued rehearsals and socials on Zoom but this could not replace singing together.

In conversation around sporting events being resumed and fans singing in the terraces, the choir approached John Hood, vice-chairman of the Taylor’s Avenue-based club, who is a friend to many of the members, about the possibility of a first get together.

“We are so grateful to Carrick Rangers FC and John in particular for the use of their stand and affording us the opportunity to have a sing together for the first time in 17 months.

“We even enjoyed competing with trains, planes and fog horns,” said Diane Creighton, choir director.

The choir hopes to be back singing regularly together in September with the aim of having the annual concert in May 2022.

