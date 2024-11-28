Lancelot Ribeiro was a forerunner of modern acrylic paints

Indian artist Lancelot Ribeiro has had the Google Doodle treatment.

It comes on what would have been his 91st birthday.

He was an expressionist artist and had a very lengthy career.

The latest Google Doodle is celebrating the work of Lancelot Ribeiro. The design is inspired by his expressionist stylings.

Born to Goan Catholic parents in the 1930s, his career spanned more than fifty years. However the name might not instantly leap out to you.

So, here’s what you need to know about Lancelot Ribeiro. And the art works he is best known for:

What is the Google Doodle today?

It is an artwork in the style of expressionist artist Lancelot Ribeiro and it is celebrating what would have been his 91st birthday. However if you are in North America, the artwork is actually based around Thanksgiving - as it is the holiday in the U.S.

Who is Lancelot Ribeiro?

Lancelot Ribeiro is the Google Doodle for November 28 2024. Photo: Google | Google

If you are not familiar with the work of the expressionist painter, you may be wondering who exactly he was. Born Lanceloté José Belarmino Ribeiro in Bombay in 1933, he went on to become best known for his eye-catching art.

Lancelot’s works experimented with polyvinyl acetate and oil paints. He was also the forerunner of modern acrylic paints and the Independent described him as being at “the vanguard of the influx of Indian artists to Britain”.

According to the Google Doodle website: “His first solo exhibition at the Bombay Artist Aid Centre in 1961 sold out a month before it had opened, securing him commissions and recognition. By the time he settled in Britain in 1962, he had had ten exhibitions, one of which toured North America and Europe.”

What works is he best known for?

His early work depicted townscapes, figures, and still lifes, much of which reflected his Goan heritage. These were primarily painted with oils but before long, he sought new forms of polyvinyl acetate (or PVA) which he dyed to formulate his paints (a precursor to acrylic paints)—faster drying times and a vibrant color potential radically transformed his work.

Lancelot’s most famous works include 1964’s King Lear, The Warlord from 1966 and the Stricken Monk from 1968. His works are featured in collections in the British Museum, Burgh House, Hampstead, New Walk Museum & Art Gallery, Leicester, Tate, the University of Sussex and the V&A.