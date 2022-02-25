Widower’s anguish as wife’s grave is flooded

The grave of the late Yvonne Margaret Neill who died in Craigavon Area Hospital on November 4 having battled cancer. Her husband Tom is distraught that his beloved wife's grave is waterlogged at Kernan Cemetery in Portadown.

Margaret Neill died, aged 57, after a tough battle with cancer, and her husband Tom is distraught that her grave at Kernan Cemetery in Portadown has flooded.

Mr Neill, who is also suffering from cancer, said he was disgusted at the state of Kernan Cemetery and the condition of his wife’s grave.

“It is a disgrace. There is just no dignity. The whole grave is waterlogged and the graveyard is a bog,” said Mr Neill.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is furious with Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council which runs the cemetery.

“I would never have allowed my wife to be buried in that graveyard had I known this would happen,” he said.

“I am told there was a similar case of flooding last year but the council did very little to fix it.

“There is no point in throwing a bit of soil at it and planting some seeds. It needs properly drained.

“I am seriously considering having my wife’s body moved to another graveyard.

“I nursed Margaret through her long illness and I am suffering from cancer myself.

“I just can’t bear to think that my wife’s body is in such a grave full of water, a bog.

“This is all adding to my grief, knowing she is submerged in water. It is wrecking me.”

Mr Neill said he had complained to the council about it.

“While they said they were sorry for my loss, they have never apologised about the state of my wife’s grave,” said Mr Neill.

A spokesperson for the council said: “The council has apologised to Mr Neill and his family in relation to this matter, caused by the extreme weather being experienced over recent days.

“The council is extremely aware of the anguish this has caused and is actively looking to put in place possible drainage solutions to ensure that this never happens again.”

Mr Neill feels he has been “fobbed off” by the council.

“I am not sure what guarantees they can give me that this won’t happen again,” he added.