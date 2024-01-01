Wife of Coleraine FC manager Oran Kearney calls for end to 'vile sectarian abuse' and 'disgusting rumours'

The wife of under fire Coleraine manager Oran Kearney says she can’t accept the “vile, sectarian abuse” directed at her family following a run of bad results for the club.

Danske Bank Premiership 20/8/22 Portadown vs Coleraine Coleraine manager Oran Kearney Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Declan Roughan

At the weekend, Coleraine’s board issued a statement calling for club unity, and said they were “alarmed at the level of animosity” in the criticism of the Bannsiders’ boss.

​Saturday’s 3-1 defeat by Loughgall marked a fourth consecutive Sports Direct Premiership loss for the team.

In a new twist on Sunday evening, Kearney’s wife Lauren used social media to hit out at those she claims have resorted to sectarianism as they vent their anger.

Lauren Kearney said “I get that everyone's entitled to their opinion & criticism is part of the job. What I can't accept is personal,vile,sectarian abuse towards my family, especially my kids.

"Some of the abuse and disgusting rumours being spread are abhorrent! Thanks to those that have shown support.”

One of those expressing their support in response to Lauren’s message was NI football statistician Marshall Gillespie who said: “What is wrong with the world! I get it that people can be passionate about their club, but there is absolutely no need to direct personal abuse towards individuals.”

Coleraine FC has not yet commented on the ‘sectarian abuse’ claim.

In a statement on Saturday night, the club’s board of directors reaffirmed its faith in Kearney and his backroom team as “best placed to lead us forward into the new year and beyond”.

The statement said: “Coleraine FC is a club focused on building strong foundations on and off the pitch.

"The Board of Coleraine FC acknowledges recent first team results have been disappointing, even with a number of complicating factors impacting the team.

"However, for over 12 seasons Oran has been central to our club’s journey, kick-starting football careers and providing collective success to the town and surrounding community.

"Like with any football club there have been challenges and set-backs over those 12 seasons, but they are insignificant when we look at the six cup finals and four European campaign runs that Oran has led the team on.

"Whilst results on the pitch have been disappointing, we have been alarmed by the level of animosity directed at Oran and the team, particularly on social media by a small minority of supporters.

"We are confident in the future direction of the club and are both committed to and excited by future developments.

"We continue to believe that the current management team are best placed to lead us forward into the new year and beyond”.

Responding to the club statement, Larne FC majority shareholder Kenny Bruce said: “Magnificent statement. Success is all about people & Coleraine have top class people at the helm.”