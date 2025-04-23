Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​The Prince and Princess of Wales have celebrated Prince Louis's seventh birthday by posting a new photograph of their youngest son.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louis is shown posing for the camera in the sunshine and running up close to the lens during a photoshoot in Norfolk.

The Prince and Princess of Wales also shared an image from the session to mark their youngest son’s big day on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was accompanied by the message: “Wishing Prince Louis a very Happy 7th Birthday!” followed by a cake emoji.

​The Prince and Princess of Wales have celebrated Prince Louis's seventh birthday by posting a new photograph of their youngest son.

Louis is pictured sitting on a tree trunk, smiling and showing a gap for his two front teeth, in the photo posted on William and Kate’s social media accounts.

In the footage labelled “Seven today!”, Louis points as he says: “I can jump down from here” and the prince is seen walking along and making a large jump off a log.

The video, filmed by Kensington Palace’s in-house social media team, is set to gentle music and filmed in the style of an archive home movie, similar to the technique used in Kate’s video last year announcing the end of her chemotherapy treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shoot took place earlier this month with photographer Josh Shinner in Norfolk, where the Wales family spent Easter.

Louis is dressed in an open-necked checked shirt, dark green jumper and blue jeans, with the woodland backdrop showing a carpet of bluebells.

The princess, now in remission from cancer, has spoken of how nature has been her family’s sanctuary after she was diagnosed with the disease during a year which William described as “brutal”.

The royal family also shared its congratulations to Louis, reposting the image and adding “Happy Birthday to Prince Louis” followed by balloon and celebrations emojis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louis, who is known for his cheeky antics on the Palace balcony, is fourth in line to the throne and a grandson of the King.