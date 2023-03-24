Another competitor, Paul Jordan, gave evidence that the Yamaha R1 superbike ridden by Mr Dunlop had “bottomed out” at a dip in the road just before the fatal collision as well as the two previous laps while participating in a practice run for the Skerries 100 races on July 7, 2018.

Mr Dunlop, a 33-year-old father of two from Ballymoney, Co Antrim, died at the scene of the crash from traumatic head injuries and a fracture to the top of his spine which were described as “un-survivable” by the coroner, Dr Cróna Gallagher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A well-known figure in motorsport circles, Mr Dunlop was a son of another leading rider, the late Robert Dunlop, who was killed in a racing crash in the North West 200 in 2008 and a nephew of the sport’s legendary figure, Joey Dunlop, who was fatally injured in a collision during a race in Estonia in 2000.

Ballymoney man William Dunlop was one of Northern Ireland's leading motorcycle road racers.

Mr Jordan, who was travelling about 1.5 seconds behind Mr Dunlop, told the second day of the inquest at Dublin District Coroner’s Court on Friday, that he could see the other rider’s motorcycle make contact with the road as it went through the dip in the road at a section of the track known as “The Tunnel.”

“I could see this by the bits of dirt that would get thrown up,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Jordan, a then teammate of Mr Dunlop with the Lisburn-based Mar-Train racing team, said the dip was bigger on one side of the road and he had taken a different line through that section to his teammate.

On the fatal, fourth timed lap, Mr Jordan said he could visibly see Mr Dunlop’s bike bottoming out.

“There was definite compression on the bike and it brought up a bit of dust,” he remarked.

The rider said it had taken his concentration away and he had immediately shut off his throttle but he estimated that Mr Dunlop was going “flat out” at up to 170 miles per hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Jordan recalled that there was smoke everywhere “like a fog” as he came around a corner after his teammate.

He remembered seeing an object on the road which was the first indication he had that Mr Dunlop had come off his motorcycle. Mr Jordan said he only discovered later that it was his colleague’s glove.

Mr Jordan said the deceased’s bike suddenly appeared on his right hand side while he saw Mr Dunlop’s body going down the road in front of him “like a rag doll.”

“I knew straight away when I saw the accident that William was dead,” said Mr Jordan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inquest was adjourned after an issue arose between legal representatives of the Dunlop family and Mar-Train which cannot be reported as a result of a direction by the coroner.

Dr Gallagher said she would await further contact from both sides before fixing a date for a resumption of the case which is being held in front of a jury of six females and one male.