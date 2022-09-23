William got ‘choked up’ over Paddington Bear Queen tributes
The Prince of Wales has told funeral workers in Windsor that he got “choked up” seeing Paddington Bear tributes to the Queen as he carried out his first engagement since her funeral.
William and his wife the Princess of Wales greeted volunteers and operational staff and praised their work during events surrounding the Queen’s committal service in Windsor.
The pair, who wore black as they continued to observe the royal mourning period, met about 30 people at Windsor Guildhall yesterday afternoon.
Vice Lord Lieutenant Graham Barker and Windsor council’s lead royal funeral planner, Andrew Scott, introduced them to staff and volunteers representing different sectors who supported the crowds on Monday.
They included St John Ambulance volunteers, council workers, stewards, Crown Estate staff and logistics teams. William told a member of the logistics team that “certain moments catch you out” as they spoke about the last few days.
The prince said: “If you flip it on its head, it is always very comforting that so many people care. It makes it a lot better. There are certain moments that catch you out. You are prepared for all but certain moments catch you out.”
He added: “It is the things you don’t expect that get to you,” adding that he got “choked up” over the Paddington tributes.
Speaking later to council workers, William also joked about there being a new “competition” between Paddington Bear and the corgis. He said Paddington is “a new addition” but “the corgis have been there for longer”.
William and Kate also spoke to members of the Crown Estate, who helped to organise the floral tributes in Windsor, about the number of flowers left by members of the public.
The heir to the throne described the colours as “amazing”, with Kate adding: “The spotlight was on Windsor and it looked incredible, so well done.”