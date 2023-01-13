Harry and William arriving at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle before Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle.

In what’s being called #beardgate on Twitter, the 38-year-old said the Prince of Wales ordered him to shave off his beard before his own wedding in 2018.

Harry revealed he asked permission from the Queen to keep his beard for his wedding, suggesting his older brother was unhappy about the decision.

“There is no traditional compulsion for men to shave off beards or facial hair on formal occasions,” says Elizabeth Wyse, etiquette advisor at Debrett’s (debretts.com), pictured right.

“The whole beard question is tied up with the military.”

She continues: “Since 1916 beards have been banned (with some exceptions) by the British Army and moustaches only are allowed in the Army, Marines and RAF. The beard, however, is a long-standing Navy tradition.”

For Wyse, “As long as a beard is kept well-trimmed, it is perfectly acceptable [for a wedding].”

