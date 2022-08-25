Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Large-scale searches were launched after Winnie was reported missing from the Glenpark Estate, near Omagh, on Sunday.

She hopped over a fence at about 3pm, and was last seen on the Gortin Road that evening.

Glenpark Estate owner Richard Beattie said she was discovered just after midnight on Thursday 800 yards from where she disappeared.

Richard Beattie holding a wallaby named Winnie, that has been found safe and well after three days on the run in Co Tyrone. Large-scale searches were launched after Winnie was reported missing from the Glenpark Estate, close to Omagh in Co Tyrone, on Sunday. Picture date: Thursday August 25, 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was found in undergrowth using night vision and heat sensor equipment.

Mr Beattie told PA news agency: “When you’re out sitting in a field, they bury into the grass, and the heat detector equipment picked her out.

“She was only about 800 yards from where she was last seen, just completely buried in foliage.

“She’s in absolutely perfect health. We had to net her and now she is back in her enclosure with Jeffrey (another wallaby). She’s happy as Larry this morning.”