Woman dies after major incident at NI beach - another swimmer rushed to hospital by emergency services

A woman has died after getting into difficulties whilst swimming at Ballycastle beach, the PSNI have confirmed.

In a statement, Inspector Mick Wood said: "Police received a report from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service shortly after 8:30am today (Monday, 9th December) for the concern for safety of two female swimmers at Ballycastle beach in the Cushendall Road area.



"Officers attended the scene along with other emergency services colleagues, including the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, Air Ambulance NI and The Coastguard.



"Tragically, one of the women passed away at the scene.



"The second female has been taken to hospital where she remains undergoing treatment.



"Our officers remain at the scene as we continue to deal with this tragic incident."



The NI Fire and Rescue Service said it received a call about an incident in the Cushendall Road area shortly after 8.40am.

A spokesman for the Ambulance Service this morning said: "The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 08:28 on 9 December 2019 following reports of a number of swimmers in difficulty in Ballycastle.

"NIAS despatched 2 Emergency crews, 2 ambulance officers and a HART officer to the scene.

"The Charity Air Ambulance, with a HEMS team on board, was also tasked

to the incident.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one female patient was

taken, by ambulance to Causeway Hospital."

Ballycastle beach

Emergency services at the scene

Emergency services at the scene

PSNI and ambulance at the scene this morning