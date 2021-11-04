Woman dies following road collision in Co Antrim

PSNI

Police said the woman died following a collision involving a car and a lorry in the Frosses Road area of Ballymoney on Thursday afternoon.

A PSNI spokesperson said the crash was reported at around 2.50pm.

“The female driver of the car sadly died at the scene as a result of her injuries.

“A male passenger of the car was taken to hospital following the incident,” they said.