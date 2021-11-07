Woman dies in Fermanagh road collision
A woman has died following a road traffic collision in Co Fermanagh.
Sunday, 7th November 2021, 10:16 am
The two-vehicle collision occurred on the Boa Island Road in Belleek shortly before 4pm on Saturday.
The road remained closed in both directions on Sunday morning.
A police spokesman said officers are still at the scene conducting enquiries.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dash-cam footage captured in the area at the time of the incident, is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on the 101 number quoting reference number 1070 of 06/11/21.