Woman dies in Fermanagh road collision

A woman has died following a road traffic collision in Co Fermanagh.

By Mark Rainey
Sunday, 7th November 2021, 10:16 am
PSNI

The two-vehicle collision occurred on the Boa Island Road in Belleek shortly before 4pm on Saturday.

The road remained closed in both directions on Sunday morning.

A police spokesman said officers are still at the scene conducting enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dash-cam footage captured in the area at the time of the incident, is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on the 101 number quoting reference number 1070 of 06/11/21.

Co Fermanagh