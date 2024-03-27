The casket of veteran republican Rose Dugdale, is carried to the Crematorium Chapel in Glasnevin, Dublin for her funeral service

​Members of the party led the tributes to IRA weapons designer Rose Dugdale at her funeral on Wednesday in Dublin, following her death last week in a nursing home aged in her early 80s.

It will never be known how many people Dugdale had a hand in killing with the money she funnelled to the IRA and the bombs and launchers she built for it, but her biographer has estimated it to be at least 34 (more than the total fatalities in the worst atrocity of the Troubles, the 1998 Omagh bomb).

Sinn Fein has been unstinting in its praise for the Marxist fanatic since news of her death emerged, and her funeral in the chapel at Glasnevin (the most famous cemetery in Ireland, where countless republicans are buried) Gerry Adams was among those in attendance.

Former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams (left) speaks to Nicky Kelly as they attend the funeral service of veteran republican Rose Dugdale

Introduced by ex-Sinn Fein MEP Martina Anderson, a close friend of Dugdale’s told mourners about her dedication to “class struggle” and her affinity for Basque separatism.

Quoting from US civil rights activist Maya Angelou, she said “if you're going to live, leave a legacy; make a mark on the world that can't be erased” – concluding that Dugdale’s legacy will “never be erased”.

Then Dublin Sinn Fein TD Aengus O Snodaigh spoke, describing her as an “enigma to the establishment” because she spurned her rich English family and took up arms against “world imperialism”, stealing from them to fund the IRA.

She was a “true Irish republican,” he said, “who opposed fascism and racism in all their forms, seeing from what they were: tools to divide the poor, the marginalised, and the workers” and was possessed by a “drive to help the oppressed” and “rebalance the world order”.

Sinn Fein's Aengus O Snodaigh TD, attends the funeral service of veteran republican Rose Dugdale

Hers was "a life well lived” with “no regrets” for her “struggle against British imperialism and world imperialism”.

Ms Anderson, also a former IRA member, said she had an “insatiable and unwavering commitment to economic equality, social justice, and human rights” whose “legacy will forever be intertwined with the tapestry of Ireland’s fight for freedom”.

Dugdale took part in the hijacking of a helicopter so bombs could be dropped from it onto a barracks in Strabane.

She served six years in jail, and afterwards was extremely active in Sinn Fein.

Former lord mayor of Dublin Micheal Mac Donncha and former MLA Martina Anderson attend the funeral service of veteran republican Rose Dugdale

A biography of Dugdale by journalist Sean O'Driscoll, featuring interviews with her and family, was published in 2022 (it is called 'Heiress, Rebel, Vigilante, Bomber').

In it he describes her work on IRA grenades, mortars, a rocket launcher, a powerful rifle, and a new variety of explosive which was used to lethal effect multiple times, particularly against civilian targets in London.

Despite building and testing these devices, she managed to evade further prosecution and lived the rest of her life a free woman.

