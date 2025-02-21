Woman who lost her life in Co Tyrone crash is named as Leanne Thomas
She was aged 43, and was said by police to be from the local area.
The crash happened at about 5pm on Thursday just to the south of Cookstown, close to the Old Loughrey Road.
She had been a passenger in a Ford Ka which collided with a Nissan Note.
The male drivers of both vehicles, and a young child who was travelling in the Nissan, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone who may have CCTV, dash-cam or other footage that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact detectives from the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 1299 20/02/25. Information can also be provided online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/