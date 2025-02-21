Woman who lost her life in Co Tyrone crash is named as Leanne Thomas

By Adam Kula
Published 21st Feb 2025, 19:35 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The woman who died in a crash in Co Tyrone has been named as Leanne Thomas.

She was aged 43, and was said by police to be from the local area.

The crash happened at about 5pm on Thursday just to the south of Cookstown, close to the Old Loughrey Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She had been a passenger in a Ford Ka which collided with a Nissan Note.

Leanne Thomas, 43, who was killed in a road crash in east Tyrone on February 20, 2025Leanne Thomas, 43, who was killed in a road crash in east Tyrone on February 20, 2025
Leanne Thomas, 43, who was killed in a road crash in east Tyrone on February 20, 2025

The male drivers of both vehicles, and a young child who was travelling in the Nissan, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone who may have CCTV, dash-cam or other footage that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact detectives from the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 1299 20/02/25. Information can also be provided online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice