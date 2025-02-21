Woman who lost her life in Co Tyrone crash is named as Leanne Thomas

The woman who died in a crash in Co Tyrone has been named as Leanne Thomas.

She was aged 43, and was said by police to be from the local area.

The crash happened at about 5pm on Thursday just to the south of Cookstown, close to the Old Loughrey Road.

She had been a passenger in a Ford Ka which collided with a Nissan Note.

Leanne Thomas, 43, who was killed in a road crash in east Tyrone on February 20, 2025

The male drivers of both vehicles, and a young child who was travelling in the Nissan, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.