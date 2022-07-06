The mostly white Adidas shirt with some black detailing was unveiled on Tuesday.

“Great to see the Irish FA having bespoke kits for the ☘️Women’s National Team, gives more of an identity,” said one fan on Twitter.

Others on social media described the shirt, which retails at £65 through JD Sports, as “too plain” and “lacking in imagination”.

The new Northern Ireland women’s away shirt has gained a mixed reaction

One fan was critical of the deviation from Northern Ireland’s traditional colours.

He pointed out to Adidas: “In case you haven’t noticed, our colours are actually green and white, not black and white.”

Meanwhile, for those fans not travelling to Southampton for the three Euros group games against Norway, Austria and England, a fanzone has been set up at Seaview for all three matches.

Crusaders home turf will be hosting family-oriented match day events where fans can watch the games and enjoy a range of activities and entertainment including live music, face painting, inflatables, balloon modelling and Irish FA coaching.

The event tomorrow night runs from 5pm to 10pm and costs just £1 booking fee.

In an interview with the Northern Ireland social media team defender Kelsie Burrows told how she first got into football and how much being part of the women’s set up means to her.

The 21-year-old from Comber said: “When I was younger it was a sport we all played in our street. In the cul-de-sac you’d get the nets out from a couple of kids’ gardens and play headers and volleys.

“In school there was a boys football team and I wanted to get on it, so that’s where it came from and my dad thought to himself, maybe it’s time to go and get a team, that’s when I joined Linfield girls. From then on it’s just been what I’ve loved and what I’ve done week in, week out.”

Of the Euros she said: “My whole family is very proud of me being here. Any time anyone would speak to my family about it they’re always so proud. My granny, and dad and granda tell everybody.

“They’re coming over this week to watch the games. I can’t wait just to see them.

“I remember me and all my friends going down to the fanzone to watch (the NI men’s team in 2016). I remember everyone celebrating the win (against Ukraine). Never did I think that this is where we would get to.”

She added: “It’s like coming in and being with your family every day. All the girls are absolutely amazing. Having them on the pitch with you every day is class.